Gantz: “The War Could Last 10 Years And Even An Entire Generation”


War cabinet member Benny Gantz said on Sunday that the war in the Gaza Strip could last an entire generation.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of residents of the Gaza border area, Gantz said: “This war could last a year, 10 years, and even an entire generation.”

“There’s time to destroy Hamas,” he elaborated, explaining that right now the hostages are the priority.

Gantz also addressed the question of whether the IDF will operate in Rafah amid reports of deteriorating ties with Egypt. “The complete removal of the threat will take time. We hope for relative security by the summer. We’ll reach Rafah soon.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



