Get Certified In EMDR From The Famous Roy Kiessling

Communicated Content

Take your clients back to the future, So they can live in the present.

New and updated EMDR skills will include integrating EMDR through teletherapy.

The next generation in EMDR: A Neurological, Interpersonal approach to EMDR with Roy Kiessling, LISW, Founder and Director of EMDR Consulting

Kosher Friendly Training: NO Shabbos Classes

Price – $1,995 – Special group discount for agencies with 4+ clinicians.
Price includes 10 hour case consultation FREE! ($250 value)

For more information:
Email: [email protected]

To Register visit: tinyurl.com/EMDR-March





