State Dept Denies That Biden Admin Changed Policy On Recognizing Palestinian State


State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said that the Biden administration’s policy regarding recognizing a Palestinian state remains unchanged.

In response to a question about a report that the Biden administration is exploring the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state following the war in Gaza, Miller said: “We have been quite clear publicly that we support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state – with security guarantees for Israel. That’s been the policy of the United States for some time and that has been the policy of this administration.”

“We look at any number of options – that’s part of the normal planning process. The vast majority of options never usually get implemented.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



