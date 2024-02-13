Virtual Halacha Program Launches Free Purim Program

Virtual Halacha Program is launching a new Purim Limmud next week, aiming to delve into the main sugyas of Hilchos Purim with depth and clarity. “Purim can get really busy,” says VHP Director Rav Yedidya Yehoshua, “and there is no better way to enhance our experience than by preparing in advance!”

The marei mekomos will be accessible on a unique digital platform, allowing participants to learn at their own pace. “VHP was designed for balabatim who have busy schedules but still want to engage in serious learning,” added Rav Yehoshua. Alongside written materials, there will be summary shiurim and a Shoel UMeishiv to support participants in their studies.

For a limited time, this purim program is being offered for free! Click here to register and take advantage of this opportunity.

