A majority of Americans, including a substantial number of Democrats, believe that President Joe Biden received preferential treatment in the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents, new polls show. Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report concluded that despite President Biden’s improper retention and disclosure of classified materials post-vice presidency, criminal charges were unwarranted because he’s going senile.

In a detailed explanation, Hur noted that President Biden exhibited considerable memory lapses during interviews, including confusion over the dates marking the beginning and end of his vice-presidential term and uncertainty about the year his son Beau passed away. Hur suggested that, if brought before a jury, Biden might appear as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

While the White House and some progressive media outlets have criticized Hur’s portrayal of Biden as excessive, public opinion appears to diverge significantly from these criticisms. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday reveals that 53% of Americans and 29% of Democrats believe Biden benefitted from “special treatment” due to his presidential status. The poll also found that 78% of Americans and 71% of Democrats view him as too old for the demands of the presidency.

These perceptions were echoed in an ABC News/Ipsos poll, which shows an overwhelming 86% of Americans and 73% of Democrats questioning Biden’s suitability for another term based on his age.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)