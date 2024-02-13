What is a day?

A day is a period of twenty-four hours — the span from one midnight to the next.

But for Chaim Medical staff members, a day is so much more than that.

When a Yid, anywhere in the world, is thrown into a medical crisis—

No call is left unmade, no treatment is left untried, and no action is left undone in the quest for a cure.



That is the essence of Chaim Medical: Sparing no effort, saving countless lives.

Most of Chaim Medical’s services fly under the radar. Their work, however, is limitless, and the impact is far-reaching. Due to their efforts, they have been providing support to countless patients and their families, and saving thousands of lives.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

Every case is approached with meticulous research, personalized care, and a fighting spirit — to see it through until the best possible outcome.

With multiple offices and over 90 employees, Chaim Medical Recourse encompasses 21 medical divisions, each member an expert in their field.

Chaim Medical Resource is always there for anyone in need. And now, they need your help.

Chaim Medical Resource needs crucial funds to continue helping Cholei Yisroel recover and lead healthy lives. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Because life savers never take a break.

Against all Odds

This February 13 and 14: Do your part for Cholei Yisroel!

Give Chaim. Give Life.

CLICK HERE