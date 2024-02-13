Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
CHILDREN AS SHIELDS: New Footage Shows Hamas Leader Yahye Sinwar Moving Through Tunnel Surrounded By Children


The IDF has released footage of Hamas leader Yahye Sinwar moving through a tunnel in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, surrounded by young children acting as human shields for him. It did not say when the clip is from.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the footage was obtained from security cameras during IDF operations in the city, adding that close relatives of senior Hamas commanders, including Sinwar, were taken into custody.

Among those detainees are the father of Rafa’a Salameh, the commander of Hama’s Rafah Brigade, and the son of Husni Hamdan, another senior Hamas commander.

“In the Shin Bet interrogations they are providing us with a lot of intelligence,” Hagari said.

