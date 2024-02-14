A Pesach of a Lifetime at the Ramada Jerusalem

Considering Pesach in Jerusalem? The Ramada Jerusalem is the perfect place where you can experience the city’s ancient spiritual traditions while relaxing in contemporary comfort.

Guests have the option to participate in the communal Seder or to lead their own. Either way, all can look forward to the Ramada’s acclaimed gourmet cuisine. Fine dining at the hotel incorporates both traditional and modern offerings, all under the strict supervision of the Jerusalem Rabbinate Mehadrin and OU Glatt Non Gebrochts.

Yom Tov services will be held at the hotel’s synagogue for both days of Yom Tov, led by a renowned cantor. Scholars-in-residence will delivering fascinating lectures in English and Hebrew.

During chol hamo’ed, guests can enjoy the indoor pool and health club as well as our games room, which stands ready to entertain both the young and the young at heart.

Book today to avoid disappointment. https://nirshamti.co.il/en/ramada-passover-2/