Former Biden Associate Says Chinese “Successfully” Infiltrated Obama-Biden Administration

In striking testimony to House lawmakers, former Biden family associate Tony Bobulinski alleged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise” the Obama-Biden administration through a business arrangement involving members of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s family. Bobulinski’s revelations were made during a closed-door interview on Tuesday, where he detailed the involvement of the Biden family with the CCP-linked energy firm CEFC from 2015 until Biden’s tenure as vice president ended in January 2017.

According to Bobulinski, CEFC, which is associated with the CCP, engaged Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother, in efforts to penetrate the U.S. energy sector. GOP lawmakers have highlighted that Hunter Biden received $5 million from CEFC between 2017 and 2018. Contradicting Joe Biden’s claims of being unaware regarding his son’s business activities, Bobulinski provided a statement to The Washington Times indicating the former vice president’s awareness and involvement in the CEFC transactions.

“Joe Biden was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began,” Bobulinski said, adding that the Biden family gained financially from dealings with entities considered adversaries of the United States, including the CCP.

He recounted meetings with Joe Biden in Los Angeles in May 2017 concerning their business engagements, describing the family’s business endeavors as centered around Joe Biden himself, saying that the Biden family business “was Joe Biden, period.”

Democrats have sought to question Bobulinski’s credibility, pointing to his reluctance to cooperate with Democratic staff, alleged connections to the Trump campaign, and personal financial disputes.

Bobulinski also claimed that he was defrauded by the Biden family in July 2017 when Hunter and Jim Biden purportedly excluded his businesses from the CEFC deal, accusing the family of enriching themselves at the expense of his interests. This comes amid Hunter Biden’s call for the Justice Department to investigate Bobulinski for allegedly providing false information to the FBI about Joe Biden’s involvement in the business transactions.

