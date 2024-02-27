Touro’s Medical Honors Pathway Takes Future Doctor on Academic Journey From Undergrad Straight to Med School

With a keen interest in science, a desire to help others and a genuine passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives, it seems like Julia Maron’s career path was destined to lead her to medicine. “From a young age, I always knew that I wanted to be a doctor,” she shares. “As a healthcare professional, you have the privilege of not only diagnosing and treating illnesses but also being a source of comfort, support and hope for patients and their families.”

Julia chose Touro University’s Lander College for Women (LCW) as the first step on her journey toward realizing that goal. She participated in the Medical Honors Pathway program, which provides a direct route to Touro’s New York Medical College (NYMC). Already impressed by Touro’s stellar reputation in health sciences, comprehensive premed curriculum and strong emphasis on academics, Julia also knew she’d benefit from the attentive faculty and small class sizes. An added bonus was the camaraderie she developed with her classmates. “At Touro, rather than finding it to be a competitive and cut-throat environment, my classmates were all dedicated to helping one another. I believe that to be unique to the premed experience.”

As part of the Medical Honors Pathway program, continuing at Touro was a natural next step in Julia’s education. “I decided to continue my education at Touro due to the exceptional experience I had during my undergraduate years. Plus, NYMC’s emphasis on community engagement, diversity, and holistic patient care resonated deeply with me, and I felt confident that Touro would provide me with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship to become a well-rounded and empathetic physician.”

Julia is now a second-year medical student at NYMC and spends her days attending lectures and small group discussions, participating in laboratory sessions, and building the fundamentals in clinical skills workshops. At this early stage of her education, she’s not sure which medical specialty she wants to pursue, but she’s enjoying the learning process. “The institution’s comprehensive and rigorous medical education curriculum is equipping me with the knowledge, skills, and clinical experience for success in the medical field.”

She also appreciates how NYMC’s values align with her own, giving her an education that extends beyond deep medical knowledge and strong technical skills. “NYMC places great importance on instilling professionalism, ethical conduct, and compassionate patient care,” she stresses. “I am developing a strong sense of empathy, cultural sensitivity, and ethical decision-making, which are all crucial in preparing me for my ultimate career as a physician.”

Julia feels confident that the education she’s receiving at Touro is preparing her to fulfill her purpose as a doctor. Looking into to the future, she’s excited to embrace a career that’s always felt like it was meant to be. “I love the unique opportunity medicine provides to make a positive impact on people’s lives,” she says. “The ability to alleviate suffering, promote healing, and witness the transformation of lives is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”

To learn more please visit touro.edu/poweryourpath