HaGaon HaRav Landau: “Whoever Doesn’t Want To Vote Shouldn’t Put On Tefillin”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, Rosh Yeshivas Slobodka, was questioned on Tuesday morning about the municipal elections taking place in Israel across the country throughout the day.

In a video published by Kikar H’Shabbat, HaRav Landau is seen speaking harshly against Bnei Torah who refrain from voting.

“It’s obligatory to go out and vote,” HaRav Landau said. “If someone wants to exempt himself from putting on tefillin, he won’t harm others but he harms others if he doesn’t vote.”

“Whoever doesn’t want to vote shouldn’t put on tefillin.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)