Introducing Shaindy Plotzker Live 2024 on April 9th, the Female Benefit Concert of the Year!

Produced by the incredible Eli Gerstner & EG Productions and held at the prestigious NJPAC, it’s a high level event that you don’t want to miss – and it’s already 50% SOLD OUT.

Shaindy Plotzker Live ‘24 is a benefit concert to raise money for EFRAT assisting Jewish women in Israel to have the ability to bring Jewish lives into the world, raise their families with dignity, and be able to afford the necessities for their precious babies.

The goal through this benefit concert for EFRAT is to raise enough money to bring 1400 Jewish Neshamos into the world – in memory of the 1400 Neshamos we lost on October 7th.

Be one of the 3,000 women and girls who will join together on April 9th to make a massive Kiddush Hashem, to sing and to unite for the Jewish nation.

For more info & Tickets: EfratConcert.com



Below are pictures from last years Shaindy Plotzker Live @ NJPAC.