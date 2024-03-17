Arsonist Arrested For Setting Fire To Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center On Shabbos

A 50-year-old man has been charged with arson and other offenses after intentionally setting fire to the Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center on Shabbos morning. According to officials, Scott Hannaford, a transient resident with a history of trespassing on the property, was taken into custody within hours of the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call about a vehicle fire at the center on Tarpon Drive and East Las Olas Boulevard around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had spread from the vehicle to the building, but were able to extinguish it within 20 minutes. No one was injured.

Battalion Chief Greg May said that pictures shared by Fire Rescue show heavy smoke coming from the building and firefighters standing on the roof. The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Police spokesperson Casey Liening stated that the incident is believed to be an isolated incident by a known individual and is NOT considered a hate crime. Hannaford has a history of trespassing and drug charges, according to Broward County court records.

He is currently charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief, and possession of cocaine.

AN EMERGENCY CHESED FUND HAS BEEN LAUNCHED TO HELP THE CHABAD HOUSE REBUILD

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)