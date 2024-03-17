WATCH: In Tense Interview, Netanyahu Tears Into Biden And Schumer, Doesn’t Commit To Elections After War Is Over

In a tense interview on Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash pressed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on his political future and the controversial war strategy in Gaza. Bash confronted Netanyahu with Sen. Chuck Schumer’s call for new Israeli elections and President Biden’s apparent distance from the Israeli leader’s actions.

Regarding Sen. Chuck Schumer’s demand for elections in Israel, Netanyahu commented: “I think what he said is totally inappropriate. It’s inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there. That’s something that the Israeli public does on its own and we’re not a banana republic. I think that the only government that we should bring down now is the Hamas tyranny in Gaza who murdered over 1,000 Israelis, including dozens of Americans, and is holding Americans and Israelis hostage – that’s what we should be focusing on. And as far as what Sen. Schumer said – the majority of Israelis support our government, the policies that we’re leading. It’s not a fringe government, it represents the majority of the people. If Sen. Schumer opposes these policies, he’s not opposing me, he’s opposing the Israeli people.”

Bash replied that “President Biden is a self-described Zionist…He called what Schumer said ‘a good speech.’ He shared the concern of many Americans,” Bash said.

“Dana, there’s a fallacy that is being perpetrated here. And you should take polls. You have your own polls, and check whether the people of Israel support the policies that I’m being criticized for,” Netanyahu replied.

He continued: “That is, supporting the policies of going into Rafah, destroy the quarter of the remaining Hamas terrorist army. That’s like leaving a quarter of the Nazi terrorist army in Germany and saying, ‘No, we’re not going to finish the last quarter, and we’re not going into Berlin.’ Most Israelis overwhelmingly support the position that we have to go in. They oppose the idea of ramming down a two-state solution or a terrorist state against their will because they think that this will endanger Israel’s future. They support those policies that I’m putting forward and to present that as something that is, ‘I’m an outlier,’ it doesn’t represent the majority of the people of Israel is simply a fallacy.”

Asked whether he would commit to elections once the war is over, Netanyahu said, “we’ll see when we win the war,” and when pushed again about it, he responded, “That’s for the Israeli people to decide.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)