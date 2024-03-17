Meeting the Soaring Demand – Limited Edition Residences Now Available

In the months since the eruption of the new security situation in Israel, an exceptional trend has emerged. While our people fiercely stand up to defend our rights to the land of our ancestors, many members of Jewish communities throughout the Diaspora have reached out, wanting to solidify their connection to this sacred land, and especially the Holy City of Yerushalayim.



This became apparent through countless client conversations, as well as our marketing team’s recent trips to the US. We’ve felt an enormous amount of support, as well as a tremendous longing for a strong connection to the land of Israel, something which previous generations could only have dreamed about. Our residents have been able to fulfill the mitzvah of Yishuv Eretz Yisrael with the greatest possible hiddur – in the authentic historical center of Yerushalayim, at a level of luxurious residential living which is simply unparalleled.



At this time, the handful of remaining uber-luxe apartments in Buildings 6 and 7 are not enough to meet the soaring demand. For this reason, we’ve added Jerusalem Estates Turnkey: a limited, boutique series of fully furnished and impeccably designed residences.



In the meantime, even during these turbulent times, construction is proceeding at full speed. We’ve spared no resources in carrying on the momentum of the final phase of Jerusalem Estates, the premiere residential project in Yerushalayim.



