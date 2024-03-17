Interrogator Reveals: “Gazan Women Also Took Part In The Oct. 7th Massacre”

Alex Namirovski, one of the leading interrogators of the Hamas’s Nukhba terrorists who committed the October 7th massacre, said that Gazan women also participated in the massacre.

Namirovski, an officer in Israel Police’s Unit of International Crime Investigations, told Makor Rishon that “the youngest detainees are teenagers, aged 17 and even 16. And there are also adults in their 60s. They entered mainly as thieves but they did quite a bit of damage – the teens were full partners in the massacre.”

“There were also women who assisted in the abductions, guarded the hostages, and aided the terrorists. There weren’t many but there were some. They weren’t part of Nukhba or the Hamas battalions but women also participated in the October 7th massacre.”

Namirovski also spoke about the difficulty of bringing the October 7th terrorists to justice. “Israel is facing the question of how to prosecute these terrorists and we know we have difficulties. For example, regarding the assault of women, we don’t have firsthand evidence because most of them were murdered. Additionally, it’s impossible to know at any scene if the terrorist who shot at a house was the one who murdered civilians or if the terrorist next to him was the murderer.”

“There is constant discussion in the Knesset and the government and with legal authorities about how to carry out the prosecution. It’s possible that the indictments will be filed jointly and terrorists will be prosecuted in a group indictment. We may also advance legislative amendments that will allow the prosecution of as many terrorists as possible.”

