The long-awaited date is finally here.

See you at The Chidon Event—TOMORROW!

This Thursday (girls) and next Thursday (boys) at 12 p.m., thousands of chayolim, family, and friends from around the world will be tuning into the International Sara Rohr Siyum Hamitzvos Event.

The stage is set. Talented singers have prepared a day of celebration and honor for the thousands of committed children who have dedicated their spare time to master the topics and details of Hashem’s 613 Mitzvos.

What began as a dream 10 years ago has grown exponentially each season. Now, this year, a whopping 7,317 children participated in Chidon!

“It has become an international movement of children,” notes Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Vice Chairman of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch. Indeed, children from 6 continents, 38 countries, 43 states, 544 cities, and no less than 248 schools participate in this incredible program.

“As we mark 40 years of learning Rambam, what better way to celebrate than by gathering thousands of children—both virtually and in-person—who have toiled for hours learning the 613 Mitzvos?” Rabbi Yerachmiel Benjaminson, Tzivos Hashem’s Executive Director, declares. “This is exactly what the program was designed for: preparing children to keep the Rebbe’s takana of limmud haRambam.”

“Our goal is ‘Every child, Every Mitzvah’.” explains Chidon Director, Rabbi Sholom Ber Baumgarten. “The program has multiple tiers, catering to children on many different levels of learning. Yet, they are all united with the common goal of readying ourselves and the world for Moshiach, when we’ll be able to keep all 613 Mitzvos once again.”

With tremendous thanks to Mr. George Rohr for making Chidon a reality. It’s in his z’chus that tens of thousands of children have learned Torah for millions of hours over the past ten years. Indeed, something to celebrate.

Join the LIVE event!

thechidon.com