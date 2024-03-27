Sanzer Rebbe: “UN Officials Are Shlichim Of The World’s Jew-Haters”

The Sanzer Rebbe held a tisch with thousands of chassidim in Kiryat Sanz in Netanya on Motzei Purim.

After the chassidim sang several Purim songs, the Rebbe instructed them to sing Acheinu Kol Beis Yisrael, with the Rebbe bursting into bitter tears as it was sung.

In his divrei Torah, the Rebbe spoke mainly about the situation in Eretz Yisrael, first speaking about how the Hamas assault occurred despite all the IDF’s technological prowess, a fulfillment of ‘ואלילים כרות יכרתון.’ The Rebbe said that Klal Yisrael has to rectify this by realizing that we can’t survive without emunah and tefillos – and that’s our tafkid on Purim, to internalize that אין עוד מלבדו and אחד הוא אלוקינו בשמים ובארץ – and only Hashem runs the world. When we reach this madreigah, we can wipe out the seed of Amalek.

The Rebbe then spoke about the actions of the representatives of the United Nations against Israel, saying that they are a collection of haters of Yisrael and that there is a “שליח לדבר עבירה” of the goyim – and they’re the shlichim of the rest of the haters of Yisrael in the world. He added that it can be clearly seen how UN officials team up with the Yishmaelim, yimach shemam – the haters and murderers of Yisrael.

The Sanzer Rebbe interspersed his divrei Torah with words of praise for Am Yisrael and the relatives of the hostages who visited Chareidi leaders because they believed in their brachos and tefillos – which is the only thing that can save them.

