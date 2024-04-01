The New Jewish Freelancing Platform Is Here!

In a world where the nine-to-five norm continues to loosen its grip, highly skilled individuals are choosing to bet on themselves, and win.

Today, when businesses have a task they need done at a professional level, they’re no longer restricted to hiring in-house or even finding an outside agency. Instead – they seek freelancers, who generally do a more customized job, charge less, and finish faster.

With all these advantages, using freelancers is a no-brainer. The only trick is finding them. Individuals don’t have the same presence or reputation that bigger agencies do, even if they deliver a superior service.

For their part, freelancers also struggle to get found. Adding the responsibility of promoting themselves on top of delivering their main service can be an unworkable challenge.

ZehMizeh.com — The Jewish Business World’s Solution

This is where ZehMizeh.com has stepped in to fill the gap! The highly-advanced platform was launched to connect businesses and the freelancers of their dreams.

The name says it all: Zeh-Mi-Zeh — benefiting from one another!

Freelancers with a skillset that can be delivered online can make a profile on ZehMizeh, where they share their educational background, experience, and work portfolio. A business owner can peruse these profiles for the precise individual who’s right for the job.

And while someone looking to hire will find the freelancers are all unique, they’ll find that they all have one thing in common – they are all members of the Jewish community. For someone hiring a stranger, this guarantees a familiarity and understanding that’s otherwise hard to find, not to mention promising that the freelancer will have the cultural knowledge for “Jewish-specifc” tasks.

How it works

The system is simple and easy to use.

Say that you’re looking for someone to design something for you. You could visit zehmizeh.com, open an account and select the job category you are interested in, adding any relevant details about your design job. The system will update all freelance designers, and those who are interested in the job will respond with their quote.

You’ll get email updates with this information and go to the site to consider your potential hires. You compare their prices, styles, their earlier work, and what other clients have to say about them – then you choose one for the job. You can pay them an hourly rate or for completion of the project. When the job is complete and you have confirmed that you’re satisfied, you send the money through the site directly to the freelancers bank account – no matter where they are in the world.

Being a member of ZMZ, posting jobs, sharing a portfolio, and hiring freelancers is all free. The site takes its fee only when transactions occur… that is, only when you’re satisfied.

For any work that could be done remotely

Businesses that haven’t hired freelancers in the past will be amazed at how many tasks can be completed from afar. This includes: accounting and financial services; administrative support, project management, customer service, and sales; business strategy, legal counseling, and consulting; audio and video editing; data and analytics; design and architecture; marketing and branding; software, mobile, and web development; translation, writing, editing and much, much more.

Hundreds of services can be found on this revolutionary platform, all of which can be done by professionals wherever they are in the world.

The best work for the best price

Hiring freelancers is not just convenient – it’s often the best deal for your dollar. Businesses can benefit from competitive freelancer wages, who don’t have to worry about the overhead that many companies are tied to.

Even more, many freelancers live in countries with different salary expectations, which means the same level of professionalism can be bought for a bargain.

Hundreds of freelancers, ready for you with the click of a button

At the time of this writing, the platform is already home to hundreds of freelancers with all sorts of professional backgrounds, ready to take on your projects. Most are from the USA or Israel, with a growing contingency from Europe as well. Those who have used the platform are expressing great excitement and appreciation for the high quality work they have received on zehmizeh.com

The platform also has a customer service team devoted to assisting customers with any issues and ensuring a first-rate experience throughout. A growing FAQ page also addresses the most frequently asked questions that may be on visitors’ minds.

In sum: whether you are a business owner who needs to cross a job off your to-do list, or an individual in need of assistance with any matter from writing a poem to designing a room, ZehMizeh.com offers a practical and professional solution.

Don’t take our word for it – see for yourself! You’ll certainly be back for more.

From Dovid Hamelech to today, the directive is clear: Support each other and benefit Zeh Mizeh!