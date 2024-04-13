Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

How Will Pesach in Israel Be Celebrated This Year?

Communicated Content

POWERFUL BRACHA: HaRav Asher Weiss shlit”a, a world-renowned Rosh Kollel, Posek and Av Beis Din gives a powerful bracha from the depth of his heart for all those who donate to the Pesach campaign for poor families in Israel: “Hashem should fulfill what your heart desires for the good” CLICK HERE TO HELP.

Pesach is fast approaching!  Please, hear the cry of your brothers and sisters in Israel and send financial help! 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Every donation to this cause will bring you countless zechusim and mitzvahs, for it will reach all of these cases. Give as much as you can, so that when the gabboim knock on the doors of these homes and give them an envelope full of hope and comfort, full of smiles, Hashem will remember you and your needs with a smile.

May Hashem bless all those who give Tzedakah with many berochos and yeshuos. Tizku lmitzvot.

$180 is the suggested donation.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE




Popular Posts

Orthodox Jewish Man Stabbed Multiple Times In New City

BORO PARK: Mail Theft Suspect Arrested With Gun And Stolen Mail Following Shomrim Intervention

HORRIBLE: US And Israeli Officials Fear Most Hostages Held By Hamas Have Been Killed

Spokesman: IDF On High Alert For Iranian Attack, Prepared For Every Scenario

GENIUS: Dem Suggests Tax Exemption For Blacks As Reparations, Then Worries About Those Not Paying Taxes

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network