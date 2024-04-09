Rabbi Lopiansky Has Been a Passionate Force Behind Yid to Yid Since Its Inception: Read More Why

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Communicated Content

Endorsed by Rabbi Ahron Lopiansky, Yid to Yid is a groundbreaking new platform allowing yidden to connect and directly help those yidden who require assistance buying Yom Tov essentials.

The purpose is simple: directly and seamlessly connect donors with recipients in a manner that maintains the highest level of discretion and dignity for the recipients.

Every family on this platform has been given a Yom Tov Card
which will be instantly notified AND funded upon receipt of your donation!

Visit: https://yidtoyid.com/




