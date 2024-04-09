Israel Is Buying 40,000 Tents To Prepare For Rafah Operation

An Israeli official confirmed on Tuesday that Israel is purchasing 40,000 tents in preparation for an IDF operation in Rafah.

Israel will have to evacuate hundreds of thousands of civilians from the area before launching an operation.

The Defense Ministry published a tender on Monday for a tent supplier.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, under pressure from his coalition partners following the withdrawal of most of the IDF troops in Gaza earlier this week, released a video message on Monday evening saying that a date for an IDF operation in Rafah is already set.

