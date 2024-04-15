Six Flags Takeover This Chol Hamoed Pesach!

NCSY is taking over Six Flags Great Adventure for one day only on Chol Hamoed Pesach Thursday April 25th! With rides and attractions for the whole family, Six Flags Great Adventure is the perfect chol hamoed outing. New for this year – park your car next to the Safari and take the Safari bus for a guided tour through the Safari grounds. Tickets start at $24 for Safari and $54 for theme park in presale, and tickets can be purchased at the gate as well. Parking passes are also available for purchase. Kosher l’pesach food from the Riverdale Kosher Market, under the hashgacha of the OU, will be available for purchase. Take advantage of shorter lines a heimish environment and join NCSY at Six Flags Great Adventure this Chol Hamoed!

For more information visit – https://ncsygreatadventure.com/