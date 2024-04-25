Despite Shortage of Poultry and Inflation Surge, Kollel Network Migdal Oz Distributed Food Vouchers to Hundreds of Recipients

Despite the shortage of poultry and the inflation surge, the Kollel network “Migdal Oz,” led by the distinguished head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Yechezkel Etrog, distributed food vouchers to hundreds of recipients.

Due to the poultry shortage and significant price increases of many products, many Kollels have reduced their distribution of Passover flour. However, in the “Migdal Oz” network – the largest Kollel network in Israel, recipients were able to receive shopping vouchers for the holiday and poultry that arrived after Passover flour inspection.

Despite the shortages and inflation, the Migdal Oz network distributed an expanded Passover flour basket to families, which also included fresh poultry at the last minute. This year, due to the inflation wave and the general difficulty of Torah institutions in Israel, many Kollels have reduced their traditional Passover flour distribution to a minimum. However, in the Migdal Oz network led by Rabbi Yechezkel Etrog, they managed to raise the necessary funds and distributed food vouchers to recipients for purchasing holiday products in selected stores.

This year, as mentioned, there has been a poultry shortage, but the Kollel leaders led a significant effort, and ultimately the recipients received fresh poultry from the factory – just hours after the flour inspection. The excited recipients thanked Rabbi Etrog for his activity on their behalf throughout the year, especially during the holiday season, when the network makes an effort to add special gifts to the recipients.

The Migdal Oz Kollel network, which has established itself in the eastern world of Torah in Israel, supports hundreds of recipients who are dedicated to their studies in 12 study centers throughout the country. In the past two years, the network has expanded and also opened a large yeshiva in Givat Ze’ev, positioning itself as one of the most important yeshivas in Israel, further burdening its leadership.

In the Migdal Oz network, which includes a large yeshiva and a network of Kollels spread throughout the country, students learn from the best Torah scholars, and there is a great demand for sponsorship for the students’ welfare and their families. To this end, Rabbi Etrog organizes trips around the world, during which he recruits friends and supporters who see the importance of maintaining the important Kollel network and assist him in sustaining the heavy economic burden.