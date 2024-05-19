It’s Finally Here! Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale

Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale

the ideal opportunity to stock up on the most popular ArtScroll sets.

This incredible sale features over 100 sets at 25% off!

Plus, get FREE SHIPPING with no minimum at artscroll.com in the USA.

There’s no limit to these incredible offers, so now is the best time to stock up and SAVE!

Fill in your personal library

Stock your shul library

Purchase gifts for the entire year

Sets on sale include Talmud, Mishnah, Chumash commentaries, Midrash, Book of Mitzvos, Nevi’im/Kesuvim, youth titles, halachah, siddurim, Tehillim, machzorim, bentchers, Jewish thought and history, Pirkei Avos, and our signature leather collection.

This sale is available at your local Hebrew bookseller or at artscroll.com/setsale and 1-800 Mesorah (637-6724).

Don’t miss it! This sale ends May 27th. BROWSE HERE!