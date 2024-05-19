Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

It’s Finally Here! Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale

Communicated Content

Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale

the ideal opportunity to stock up on the most popular ArtScroll sets.

This incredible sale features over 100 sets at 25% off!
Plus, get FREE SHIPPING with no minimum at artscroll.com in the USA.

There’s no limit to these incredible offers, so now is the best time to stock up and SAVE!

  • Fill in your personal library

  • Stock your shul library

  • Purchase gifts for the entire year

Sets on sale include Talmud, Mishnah, Chumash commentaries, Midrash, Book of Mitzvos, Nevi’im/Kesuvim, youth titles, halachah, siddurim, Tehillim, machzorim, bentchers, Jewish thought and history, Pirkei Avos, and our signature leather collection.

This sale is available at your local Hebrew bookseller or at artscroll.com/setsale and 1-800 Mesorah (637-6724).

Don’t miss it! This sale ends May 27th. BROWSE HERE!




Popular Posts

KEEP DAVENING: Iranian Jew’s Execution Delayed For A Month, Further Details Revealed

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza

Republican Jewish Coalition Launches Record-Breaking Fundraising Effort to Support Trump’s Presidential Bid

JUNE 8 DEADLINE: Gantz Threatens To Resign From Government If No Post-War Plans; Netanyahu Fires Back

Body Of 4th Hostage Recovered In Gaza – Ron Binyamin, H’YD

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network