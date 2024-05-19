It’s Finally Here! Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale

Artscroll’s Once-A-Year Set Sale
the ideal opportunity to stock up on the most popular ArtScroll sets.
This incredible sale features over 100 sets at 25% off!
Plus, get FREE SHIPPING with no minimum at artscroll.com in the USA.
There’s no limit to these incredible offers, so now is the best time to stock up and SAVE!
-
Fill in your personal library
-
Stock your shul library
-
Purchase gifts for the entire year
Sets on sale include Talmud, Mishnah, Chumash commentaries, Midrash, Book of Mitzvos, Nevi’im/Kesuvim, youth titles, halachah, siddurim, Tehillim, machzorim, bentchers, Jewish thought and history, Pirkei Avos, and our signature leather collection.
This sale is available at your local Hebrew bookseller or at artscroll.com/setsale and 1-800 Mesorah (637-6724).
Don’t miss it! This sale ends May 27th. BROWSE HERE!