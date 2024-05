The IDF has announced that an officer who was seriously wounded during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on May 15, has succumbed to his injuries.

The officer has been identified as Maj. Gal Shabbat HY”D, 24, a company commander in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.

His death increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza to 283 and since October 7th to 631.

