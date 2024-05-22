Colel Chabad Pushka App Sees Surge in Downloads on Yahrzeit of Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes

Colel Chabad has reported a substantial increase in downloads of its Pushka app this week ahead of th the yahrzeit of Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes.

The app, which turns smartphones into a digital Tzedakah Pushka, was downloaded by hundreds of new users this week. This increase is attributed to the app’s ease of use and the significance of giving charity in the name of Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes, known for his association with many Brachos and miracles.

Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad, noted, “The yahrzeit of Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes is a time when Jews around the world are reminded of the power of charity. This app makes it easier for everyone to participate in this mitzvah and help those who are in need, especially during these challenging times in Eretz Yisroel.”

The Pushka app offers a modern and convenient way to perform the mitzvah of Tzedakah. Users can quickly make donations before davening or before lighting Shabbos Candles, ensuring their contributions are timely and meaningful. These donations directly support Colel Chabad’s extensive network of programs providing food, and financial assistance to families in need across Israel.

Giving Tzedakah has never been easier. Download the Pushka app and make your Tzedakah contributions quickly and securely, ensuring your support reaches those who need it most.

