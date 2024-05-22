NAZIS BEING NAZIS: Germany Says It Would Arrest Netanyahu If He Steps In Deutschland

Germany’s government has rebuffed Israel’s appeal to reject the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant. True to his Nazi past, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, confirmed that Germany would execute the ICC’s arrest order, stating, “Of course. Yes, we abide by the law.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Berlin, Ron Prosor, had made a dramatic appeal on social media, urging the German government to reject the ICC’s legitimacy. Prosor criticized the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor for equating Israel’s democratic government with Hamas, saying it was “outrageous” and “demonizing and delegitimizing Israel and the Jewish people.”

Germany’s response has sparked controversy, given its Nazi history and previous pledge to ensure Israel’s security. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel had declared that Israel’s security was part of Germany’s national security and interests.

In related news, a German civil servant, Michael Blume, tasked with fighting antisemitism, has been accused of blaming Israel for Hamas’s October 7 mass murder and sympathizing with the ICC case against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)