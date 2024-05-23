Morris Oiring To Receive Alumnus of the Year Award at Touro’s Lander Colleges Commencement

Leader and Innovator in Healthcare Industry Pays it Forward with Scholarships to Help Touro Students Succeed

Morris Oiring, founder of the Oiring Group and long-time COO of Pleet Homecare, will be presented with the 2024 Alumnus of the Year Award at the 50th anniversary commencement for Touro’s Lander Colleges, to be held in Lincoln Center on June 2.

A 2011 graduate of Touro’s Lander College of Arts and Sciences in Brooklyn with a major in management, Oiring is a visionary leader and innovator in the healthcare and hospitality industries whose lifelong mantra is Tikkun Olam. As an observant Jew and trailblazer in the healthcare field, Oiring consistently pursues initiatives that serve and advocate for patients, the Jewish community and society through his personal and professional endeavors.

Oiring is committed to ensuring that Touro students have opportunities to achieve success in their careers. He has supported numerous scholarships and is dedicating the library at his alma mater home campus, Touro’s Lander College of Arts & Sciences.

“We are so proud to honor Morris Oiring with this award,” said Touro President, Dr. Alan Kadish. “He truly exemplifies the values of Touro University—striving for the highest level of professionalism and success in his field while giving back to those in need every single day.”

Over the course of his career, Oiring has improved efficiency in patient care by leading the industry in the adoption of Electronic Health Records, has broadened access to care for the underserved through telemedicine and leveraged data analytics to predict healthcare trends and assist in disease prevention. He has also pioneered the use of technology and integrated robotics in surgery to increase precision and efficiency for patients.

“I consider my connection and commitment to Touro to be a springboard for my success over the past two decades and I’m thrilled to be able to pay it forward to other students so they may achieve their academic and professional goals,” said Oiring.

Dr. Robert Goldschmidt, Touro Vice President and Executive Dean of Touro’s Lander College of Arts & Sciences, shared, “I commend Morris Oiring for his loyalty to Touro in Flatbush, for his dedication to our current generation of students and his commitment in assisting them in their quest for professional careers that will enable them to support Torah families in dignity.”