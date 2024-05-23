WATCH: Nachal Chareidi Soldiers Eliminate Terrorists In Gaza

IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehudah battalion launched a targeted raid in recent days in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF stated on Thursday.

The troops are eliminating terrorists and locating and destroying terrorist infrastructure, including terror tunnels.

The soldiers are continuing operations in the area on Thursday. The troops, in cooperation with the Air Force, have attacked many terror targets, including an anti-tank position, a military structure, and a sniper position.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)