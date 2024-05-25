Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MERON IS OPEN for Free Tefillah By Yad L’Achim! Send in Your Names Now to Meron @R’ Shimon Bar Yochai on Lag B’Omer

As you know, tonight / Sunday is Lag B’Omer and Meron will be open to everyone. With no minimum donation, (this is our rule here at Yad L’Achim) you can have your names (+ friends & family) submitted for tefillah in Meron at Reb Shimon Bar Yochai on the holy day of Lag B’Omer. Yad L’Achim’s messengers have been granted special access on Lag B’Omer.

Tefillah requests can be for for HEALTH, SHIDDUCHIM AND ALL YESHUOS (Parnassah, Shalom Bayis, Children, and all personal requests).

With the war raging on multiple fronts in Eretz Yisrael, the Kever of the holy Tanna Reb Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron is completely closed off from the public on his Yahrtzeit – Lag B’Omer. However, a select few have been granted special access to enter on this special day, including Yad L’Achim’s messengers.

NOW is your chance to submit names for Tefillah on the yahrzeit for Reb Shimon Bar Yochai at his Kever in Meron – for you and your loved ones – and as usual, there is no minimum donation required!

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218




