HATE IN TORONTO: Multiple Shots Fired At Chabad Girls School On Shabbos Morning [SEE THE VIDEO]

Toronto police are actively searching for multiple suspects following a shooting incident at a Jewish elementary school in North York early Shabbos morning.

During a news conference held Shabbos afternoon, Insp. Paul Krawczyk of the guns and gangs task force revealed that the suspects allegedly fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle at the Bais Chaya Mushka school, which serves Jewish girls in the Greater Toronto Area, shortly before 5 a.m. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when school staff reported “evidence of a firearm discharge” at the premises around 9 a.m. Saturday. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries, although the front of the school sustained damage as a result of the shooting.

Krawczyk emphasized that it is premature to determine whether the shooting constitutes a hate crime or a terrorist act. “We’re not going to ignore the obvious, you know, what occurred here and what the target of the shooting was,” he stated. “But at the same time, it will be wrong to just guess at this point.”

The guns and gangs task force is spearheading the investigation, with support from the force’s hate crime unit, according to Krawczyk. Law enforcement officers will be intensifying their presence in the vicinity near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue W, conducting door-to-door inquiries and seeking information from local residents and businesses. Additionally, patrols will be heightened around other schools and synagogues in the area as a precautionary measure.

