Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Watch: New Solution to Conquer Inappropriate Internet Habits

Communicated Content

Can you relate to this video?

Struggling with inappropriate internet habits can be challenging to overcome alone. GuardYourEyes (GYE) has just launched a NEW online platform to make it much easier.

The platform includes:

  • 50 animated videos to teach you the skills to break free.

  • An SOS tool that provides instant relief during cravings.

  • A vibrant online forum for anonymous support and encouragement from other GYE members.

  • A toolbox with over 20 research-based tools designed to boost motivation, manage urges, and recover from setbacks.

  • Personal consultations for those with intense struggles.

GuardYourEyes (GYE) utilizes the latest technology to address internet struggles, offering practical strategies that are accessible anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for free and anonymously today—you CAN take the step toward a brighter future with GYE.

Can’t access the site? Here are other ways to join:

☎️ Automated Hotline: 646.600.8100

💬 Text: 510.401.3133
📧 Email: [email protected]





Popular Posts

Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties

National Security Adviser: “War In Gaza Will Last For At Least Another 7 Months”

ALARMING VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Fire At Jewish Yishuv Near Netanya

H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

Nikki Haley Writes “FINISH THEM” On IDF Tank Shell On Visit To Israel

Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Becomes Emotional During Interview About Witnessing Oct. 7 Aftermath

UNGRATEFUL: Government Report Slams Netanyahu For Covid-Era Deal With Pfizer To Get Vaccines To Israel

Netanyahu To Troops: “This Is The Iron Wall Of The State Of Israel”

LAKEWOOD: Child Ejected From Vehicle In Serious Crash [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network