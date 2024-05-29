Israeli Opposition Leaders Unite To Strategize On Ousting Netanyahu

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met with Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, and Gideon Sa’ar, head of New Hope, to form a united front against the current government. The trio announced that they have agreed on a plan to work together to bring down the government.

According to a statement released by the three leaders, they have called on National Unity party chief Benny Gantz to join their efforts by quitting the coalition and aligning with them. Gantz has previously threatened to do so by June 8 if Netanyahu fails to meet his demands.

Those demands include a plan on how to administer post-war Gaza. Netanyahu says such discussions are irrelevant until Hamas is defeated, and said Gantz’s demands hurt Israel’s military effort.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)