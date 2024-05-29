Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Opposition Leaders Unite To Strategize On Ousting Netanyahu


Opposition Leader Yair Lapid met with Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, and Gideon Sa’ar, head of New Hope, to form a united front against the current government. The trio announced that they have agreed on a plan to work together to bring down the government.

According to a statement released by the three leaders, they have called on National Unity party chief Benny Gantz to join their efforts by quitting the coalition and aligning with them. Gantz has previously threatened to do so by June 8 if Netanyahu fails to meet his demands.

Those demands include a plan on how to administer post-war Gaza. Netanyahu says such discussions are irrelevant until Hamas is defeated, and said Gantz’s demands hurt Israel’s military effort.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



3 Responses

  1. “a plan to work together to bring down the government…” most probably with the backing of the biden administration? what ever happened to “winning an election”?! it’s not as if israel hasn’t held enough elections, 5 in 4 years, or isn’t democratic enough, with over 30 political parties registered.

  3. Strange bed fellows. United by hate. Not a binding or intrinsic factor. Netanyahu has both the guts and the language to speak back to the American administration.

