Bring Shabbos to Unaffiliated Jewish Families Across Israel – This Shabbos!

Likras is making waves across Israel as a beacon of hope for shmiras Shabbos. Founded 23 years ago under the guidance of Gedolei Yisroel, Likras has been distributing Shabbos candles to thousands of unaffiliated Jewish families on a weekly basis in cities all around Israel. With a steadfast commitment to preserving the sanctity of Shabbos, Likras aims to kindle the flame of yiddishkeit through the beautiful mitzvah of Neiros Shabbos. Understanding the profound impact of this mitzvah, Likras believes that neiros can plant the seeds of observance, nurturing the potential for these families to embrace and practice Judaism in their lives.

Now more than ever!

Since October 7th, r”l, the demand for Shabbos candles has skyrocketed, leaving countless families in darkness. Now, Likras distributes upwards of 50,000 packages containing candles and the z’man for hadlakas neiros every Erev Shabbos and Yom Tov, but it’s not enough to meet the demand!

This Shabbos!

To that end, Likras extends an invitation to the Jewish community to join in its noble mission. By sponsoring just $72, you can ensure Shabbos candles in a Jewish home every week for an entire year, starting this coming Shabbos!

As Likras expands its outreach efforts, it looks to individuals within the community to join together in ensuring that every Jewish home in Israel has access to the mitzvah of Neiros Shabbos.

“We call upon our fellow brothers and sisters in the Jewish community to join us at a time when people around Israel are looking for a deeper religious connection” says Rabbi Yossef Lok, CEO. “We’ve seen a profound impact in homes where candles are lit. Many women have shared that their husbands become so emotionally inspired that they put on a kippah and make kiddush.”

Bring neiros to a Jewish home for a year before this Shabbos at Likras.us !