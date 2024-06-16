Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
High Court Orders Suspension of Investigation into IDF and Shin Bet’s Handling of October 7 Attack


Israel’s High Court of Justice has issued an interim order instructing State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman to suspend aspects of his investigation into the October 7 attack that involve the IDF and Shin Bet.

The investigation, which began in December, aimed to probe the multi-level failings that led to the devastating attack and the government’s response. However, some watchdog groups and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi opposed the investigation, citing concerns that it would compromise the IDF’s operational capabilities and ignore political responsibility for the attack. The State Attorney’s Office also sided with the petitioners.

Initially, High Court Justice Gila Canfy-Steinitz ruled in May that she would not halt the investigation. However, after receiving classified responses from the security agencies, she has now ordered Englman to suspend the investigation until a High Court hearing in July.

In her ruling, Canfy-Steinitz wrote, “In view of the complex security reality, the planned scope of the investigation… and the preparation required to respond to it at the current time… I order the suspension of the investigation procedures in everything that relates to the IDF and Shin Bet.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



4 Responses

  1. So the incompetents in the leftist army get to keep their positions and attempt to shift blame to the government. Typical.

