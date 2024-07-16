There’s So Much More to the Story

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
There’s no easy way to start this story. Should we begin with the drafts of despair? The prologue of pain? The chapters of confusion? 

Truthfully, we’d like to begin with the happy ending.

But first, some backstory:

When Rofeh Cholim Yerushalayim (RCY) was established in Yerushalayim in 2011, there was no support for Cholei Eretz Yisroel afflicted with cancer. 

What’s worse, it’s extremely difficult to gain access to doctors, treatments, and insurance in Israel.

One option was to travel to the US for medical treatments, but this presented its own set of challenges, including navigating the language barrier and experiencing the shame of collecting tzedakah.

RCY writes a new chapter to their story.

Instead of questions, they have answers. Where there was confusion, there is hope. And when the story seems destined for bitterness, RCY takes a story of hardship toward a hopeful conclusion.

Happier endings & new beginnings

How RCY helps:

  • Expedites diagnoses and treatment
  • Advocates for patients to access top specialists and private healthcare
  • Provides comprehensive support services 
  • Coordinates US second opinions and assists with medical travel logistics
  • Offers financial subsidies, emotional support, and practical assistance 

RCY is here for every Yid in Eretz Yisroel who is suffering from cancer. 

Old. Young.

Mothers. Fathers.

Chavrusas. Colleagues

Grandmothers. Uncles. 

Classmates. Friends. 

Teachers of students. 

Aunts of nephews. 

Ravs of shuls. 

RCY helps them all.

Now they turn to you. Can you help them?

Their story is our story. CLICK HERE TO DONATE




