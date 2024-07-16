Bnei Brak Extremists Attack IDF Senior Officers After Meeting On Chareidi Draft [Videos]

Two senior IDF officers were attacked in Bnei Brak on Monday night after participating in a meeting on the establishment of a Chareidi brigade in the IDF.

After the officers entered their car after concluding their meeting with Rav Dovid Leybel, who is assisting the IDF in establishing the brigade, dozens of extremists surrounded their car, throwing objects at them and calling them “murderers.”

The car was blocked for several long moments while the officers waited for police forces, who rescued them from the scene.

Housing Minister Yitzchak Goldknopf condemned the attack, saying that he “views the incident as very severe. These are lunatic fringe elements who do not represent the Chareidi public and the residents of the city. There is no place for acts of violence that are completely against our holy Torah – ‘דְּרָכֶיהָ דַרְכֵי נֹעַם וְכָל נְתִיבוֹתֶיהָ שָׁלוֹם'”.

The municipality of Bnei Brak also condemned the attack: “The municipality strongly condemns the extremist demonstration against IDF officers that took place last night in the city. We call on the Israel Police to take all measures in order to prevent such incidents. The incident does not reflect the spirit of the city and its character, a city of Torah life and yirah, but first and foremost a city of kavod habrios.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)