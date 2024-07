Family S. needs our help.

Malka is a loving mother of 8. She has been battling cancer for the past few years and sadly, the situation has taken a turn for the worse, as Avraham, the father, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer as well. CLICK HERE TO HELP.

The family is facing eviction from their apartment and cannot afford food or basic things.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Please donate generously and keep Malka Bas Perel and Avram Ben Yonah Moshe in your prayers.