Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PM Netanyahu at the Start of the Government Meeting


Following are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks [translated from Hebrew], today (Sunday,25 August 2024), at the start of the Government meeting, at the _Kirya_ in Tel Aviv:

“What happened today is not the end of the story. Early this morning, Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones.

We directed the IDF to carry out an intense pre-emptive attack to remove the threat.

The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were designed to attack our citizens and our forces in the Galilee.

Also, the IDF intercepted all of the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the center of the country.

We are striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows.

Three weeks ago, we eliminated its Chief-of-Staff and today we thwarted its attack plan.

Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran need to know that this is an additional step in changing the situation in the north, and returning our residents securely to their homes.

And I reiterate – this is not the end of the story.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Gideon Sa’ar Slams IDF’s Limited Response To Hezbollah: “An All-Out War Is Essential”

FM Katz Urges Israel’s Allies To Support Israel Against Iran & Its Proxies

WATCH: Netanyahu Speaks From Tel Aviv Kiryah: “Whoever Harms Us, We’ll Harm Them”

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Killed In Southern Gaza

Hezbollah Intended To Strike Mossad HQ, Ben-Gurion Airport; IDF Destroyed 6,000 Rockets & Drones

IDF Foils Massive Hezbollah Attack On Tel Aviv, Northern Israel

NYT: Israel Thwarted Major Tel Aviv Attack

EMERGENCY DECLARED IN ISRAEL: IDF Carrying Out Hundreds Of Airstrikes In Lebanon, Hezbollah Firing Missiles

Gaza: Tunnel Route Dismantled, Terrorists Eliminated, And Rocket Launcher Destroyed

Iranian Hackers Targeted WhatsApp Accounts of Staffers in Biden, Trump Administrations, Meta Says

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network