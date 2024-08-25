PM Netanyahu at the Start of the Government Meeting

Following are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks [translated from Hebrew], today (Sunday,25 August 2024), at the start of the Government meeting, at the _Kirya_ in Tel Aviv:

“What happened today is not the end of the story. Early this morning, Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones.

We directed the IDF to carry out an intense pre-emptive attack to remove the threat.

The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were designed to attack our citizens and our forces in the Galilee.

Also, the IDF intercepted all of the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in the center of the country.

We are striking Hezbollah with surprising crushing blows.

Three weeks ago, we eliminated its Chief-of-Staff and today we thwarted its attack plan.

Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran need to know that this is an additional step in changing the situation in the north, and returning our residents securely to their homes.

And I reiterate – this is not the end of the story.”