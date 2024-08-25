Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
You Can Own Reb Ahraleh Belzer’s Own Personal Shmira That He Used For Himself

Communicated Content


On the day of rav Ahraleh Belzer’s Yartzeit you can own his own personal safeguard that he used for himself and gave out to his family!


Rav Ahrelah Belzer was known throughout the world as a poiyil yeshuos, bringing salvation to thousands of yidden who flocked to him for his brachah.

TO SEE THE REST OF THE STORY CLICK HERE

You can own the straw that Reb Ahraleh Belzer stood on Yom Kippur and then placed under his bed for shmira!! WHAT BETTER WAY TO TAP INTO THIS SPECIAL SHMIRA OF THE TZADDIK THAN TO HAVE HIS OWN PERSONAL SEGULA IN YOUR HOME?!

More Items From Reb Ahraleh Belzer

TO SEE MORE CLICK HERE 




