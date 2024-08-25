Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Airstrike Eliminates Hamas Weapons Production Terrorist Leader


The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted a precise strike in Gaza, eliminating Taha Abu Nada, a high-ranking Hamas terrorist responsible for producing military equipment and weaponry. This weaponry is used by Hamas to target Israeli territory and IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

In a separate operation, IDF troops launched a targeted assault on terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City, adjacent to the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. The operation has resulted in the elimination of multiple terrorists and the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure sites.

In the Tal as Sultan area of Rafah, IDF troops engaged in close-quarter combat, eliminating dozens of terrorists over the past day. The IAF also conducted strikes in the area, targeting terrorists operating near IDF troops. Additionally, a large cache of weapons was discovered, including mortars, explosive devices, and explosive materials.

The IDF also struck terrorists operating near troops and dismantled a weapons storage facility in the area.

