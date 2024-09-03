Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Meaningful Elul: This Elul Learn Hilchot Rosh Hashanah

Communicated Content

Enter Yom Hadin with a confident understanding of the halachos of the day with the Virtual halacha program.

Expertly crafted learning program, under the auspices of HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl shlita.

– Meticulously prepared source sheets, so you can dive straight into the learning without delay.
– Six high-quality video shiurim, breaking down complex topics into digestible lessons.
– Complete with concise summaries to solidify your knowledge.

We know how busy life can be. That’s why this online course is designed to fit your schedule. Learn at your own pace, on your own time.

Pre Rosh Hashanah Discount: Regular price $90, now $49

JOIN NOW




