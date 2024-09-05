This Year Will Be Different – Brand New Music Video By Baruch Levine!

Shame, tears, frustration — the feelings of a typical school day in the life of a struggling child. With the appropriate awareness, skill and support, an educator can tap into a child’s strengths and unlock his potential.
The Torah Umesorah Diverse Learners Initiative (DLI) is rewriting the narrative, turning “I can’t” into “I can.”
“I can learn. I can accomplish. I can succeed.”
By training educators to streamline and effectively manage interventions, we empower schools nationwide to guide their academically struggling students toward success.
DLI is making it happen!
Believe in a child.
Reach a child.
Transform a child.
Credits:
Adapted with permission from The Shadchan by Abie Rotenberg ©1984, Journeys Volume I.
Featuring: Baruch Levine
Composed by: Abie Rotenberg
Written and Directed by: R. Perlow
Video Production: Rivkin Media
Music Produced and Arranged by: Doni Gross
Cover Design: M. Honigwachs
Media Distribution: Chayale Kaufman
Special thanks to:
Yoni Shimborski
Rabbi Leibowitz
Tzvi Leibowitz
Torah Umesorah Marketing Team
CR Abayev
Rabbi Yitzy Adler
Rabbi Chaim Zidelle
Rabbi and Mrs. Shimborski
Zidelle family
Natan Azatchi
Azatchi Family
Chaim Day Camp Staff
Chaim Day Camp Campers and Families
Torah Umesorah DLI staff
Lyrics:
I was riding on the school bus the first day of school
With a nervous feeling I had come to know
With my knapsack and my loose-leaf lined up at my side
And a brand-new shirt and shoes so I would look real fine.
Chorus:
‘Cause my mother said
“This year it will be different”
I’ve heard those words so many times before
“But the Rebbe’s nice and he’ll see that you are special”
I said “Alright, I’ll try my best once more.”
As I climbed the stairs to go into my classroom
I felt like turning back right then and there
As the struggles from the past years filled up in my mind
I worried what I’d do to make it through this year
I wondered what the problems would be this time
I thought about how hard the work would be
and though my friends will think that I don’t work and I don’t care
It’s really that I’ve given up on me
Chorus:
And my Rebbe said
“This year it will be different”
I’ve heard those words so many times before
“I know you try so hard, and I see that you are special”
I said “Alright, I’ll try my best once more.”
My classmates all around me don’t know how I feel
I’ve learned to keep my feelings deep inside
And when I make them laugh in class, I don’t mean to be bad
It’s just my way to hide my pain and save my pride
And I know that soon they’ll meet about me once again
They’ll talk and plan about what my goals should be
And though I know it’s wrong, the nagging thought will cross my mind
Why did Hashem create someone like me?
I’m now driving in my car on the first day of school
with that nervous feeling I have come to know
But my day is a little different than it used to be
Because now I’m not the student, I’m the Rebbe
And every now and then I see a look in a child’s eyes
That reflects the look that used to be in mine
And I tell myself no matter what comes my way
I will help this child find a way that he can shine
Chorus:
And I say to him “This time it will be different”
I know that you have heard those words before
“But the time is right and I believe that you are special”
He says “Alright”
Oh he says “Alright,
I’ll try my best once more”