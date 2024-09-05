This Year Will Be Different – Brand New Music Video By Baruch Levine!

Shame, tears, frustration — the feelings of a typical school day in the life of a struggling child. With the appropriate awareness, skill and support, an educator can tap into a child’s strengths and unlock his potential.

The Torah Umesorah Diverse Learners Initiative (DLI) is rewriting the narrative, turning “I can’t” into “I can.”

“I can learn. I can accomplish. I can succeed.”

By training educators to streamline and effectively manage interventions, we empower schools nationwide to guide their academically struggling students toward success.

DLI is making it happen!

Believe in a child.

Reach a child.

Transform a child.

Credits:

Adapted with permission from The Shadchan by Abie Rotenberg ©1984, Journeys Volume I.

Featuring: Baruch Levine

Composed by: Abie Rotenberg

Written and Directed by: R. Perlow

Video Production: Rivkin Media

Music Produced and Arranged by: Doni Gross

Cover Design: M. Honigwachs

Media Distribution: Chayale Kaufman

Special thanks to:

Yoni Shimborski

Rabbi Leibowitz

Tzvi Leibowitz

Torah Umesorah Marketing Team

CR Abayev

Rabbi Yitzy Adler

Rabbi Chaim Zidelle

Rabbi and Mrs. Shimborski

Zidelle family

Natan Azatchi

Azatchi Family

Chaim Day Camp Staff

Chaim Day Camp Campers and Families

Torah Umesorah DLI staff

Lyrics:

I was riding on the school bus the first day of school

With a nervous feeling I had come to know

With my knapsack and my loose-leaf lined up at my side

And a brand-new shirt and shoes so I would look real fine.

Chorus:

‘Cause my mother said

“This year it will be different”

I’ve heard those words so many times before

“But the Rebbe’s nice and he’ll see that you are special”

I said “Alright, I’ll try my best once more.”

As I climbed the stairs to go into my classroom

I felt like turning back right then and there

As the struggles from the past years filled up in my mind

I worried what I’d do to make it through this year

I wondered what the problems would be this time

I thought about how hard the work would be

and though my friends will think that I don’t work and I don’t care

It’s really that I’ve given up on me

Chorus:

And my Rebbe said

“This year it will be different”

I’ve heard those words so many times before

“I know you try so hard, and I see that you are special”

I said “Alright, I’ll try my best once more.”





My classmates all around me don’t know how I feel

I’ve learned to keep my feelings deep inside

And when I make them laugh in class, I don’t mean to be bad

It’s just my way to hide my pain and save my pride





And I know that soon they’ll meet about me once again

They’ll talk and plan about what my goals should be

And though I know it’s wrong, the nagging thought will cross my mind

Why did Hashem create someone like me?





I’m now driving in my car on the first day of school

with that nervous feeling I have come to know

But my day is a little different than it used to be

Because now I’m not the student, I’m the Rebbe





And every now and then I see a look in a child’s eyes

That reflects the look that used to be in mine

And I tell myself no matter what comes my way

I will help this child find a way that he can shine





Chorus:

And I say to him “This time it will be different”

I know that you have heard those words before

“But the time is right and I believe that you are special”

He says “Alright”

Oh he says “Alright,

I’ll try my best once more”