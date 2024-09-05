HARD TO WATCH: Family Of Executed Hostage Carmel Gat HY”D Releases Portion Of Hamas Video Of Her

Hamas released a video on Wednesday showing two of the hostages whose bodies were found by Israeli forces last week in a tunnel in Gaza. The clip, shared on a Hamas Telegram channel, features Carmel Gat, 40, and Alex Lobanov, 32, two of the six captives discovered executed after months of captivity.

Hamas has previously published similar hostage videos, which Israel says are part of a psychological warfare campaign. The latest footage adds to the grim reality of the hostages’ treatment and the urgency surrounding their fate.

The six hostages — Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi — were killed just days before their bodies were recovered, according to IDF reports and autopsies. Earlier this week, Hamas also released videos of two other victims, Yerushalmi and Danino.

While most Israeli media outlets avoid broadcasting these clips, Gat’s family authorized portions of the video featuring her to be published. In the video, Gat speaks in Hebrew, with Arabic and English subtitles, sharing the harsh conditions she endured in captivity. She revealed that she was being held with “little food or water, and poor hygiene conditions” amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

“I don’t know if I will get out of here alive,” Gat says in the video. She pleads with the Israeli government to secure her and other hostages’ release through a deal with Hamas. She also urged Israelis to continue their demonstrations in support of the captives.

Expressing concern for her loved ones, Gat added, “I hope I have a family left to return to,” and vowed to “stay strong” for them.

Her mother was killed during the Hamas attacks on October 7, and her sister-in-law, Yarden, who was also taken hostage, was released in a November exchange deal that freed 105 hostages in return for Palestinian security prisoners.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)