REFUAH HELPLINE MARKS 30 YEARS SINCE ITS

FOUNDING WITH HISTORIC CAMPAIGN —

WILL FEATURE INAUGURAL KAPITEL-A-DAY INITIATIVE

BY HUNDREDS OF RAISERS

It is hard to imagine a world without Refuah Helpline. Whenever a medical issue arises, Yidden know

where they can turn to, and on whom they can fully rely to guide and support them until they see a

refuah shleimah BEZ”H.

But it wasn’t always this way. 30 years ago, this modest mission was launched, one that has over the

years grown to become the extended family of every patient, moving heaven and earth to ensure the

best available care and standing beside them diligently until their ordeal is over BEZ”H.

This week, the organization is celebrating the 30-year milestone by recommitting itself further to Klal

Yisroel, and by inviting the community to step up and partake in its annual fundraising event towards

this mission — donating millions of dollars in support of these vital year-round efforts.

This year’s campaign will also see the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative uniting the many raisers in a

way that will go even further on behalf of Cholei Yisroel.

‘Kapitel-A-Day’ will see each raiser take upon themselves a perek in Tehillim that they will recite every

single day, and together see the entire Tehillim completed thousands of times throughout the year

ahead.

“We envision Kapitel-A-Day to become not just a vessel for yeshuos, but also unite our raisers in one

exclusive membership group, and have those close to them honor their participation with generous

donations,” a member of the Refuah Helplime Campaign Team shared with us.

The truth is that Tehillim has long been a part of how Refuah Helpline operates, with the case workers

and other staff complementing their far-reaching efforts with the power of tefilah. The organization has

always gone all the way for every patient — whether it’s a transfer or a transplant, an emergency

procedure or an experimental trial, or anything a patient may need — but truly powering impactful

results requires the one tool that our nation has always been able to rely on: tefilah.

The cost of Refuah Helpline’s unparalleled and unyielding devotion is great, and it is wholly dependent

on the community contributing their fair share. As one of the leading raisers told us, “this isn’t just

Refuah Helpline’s mission, it belongs to all of us!”

The campaign organizers report that the community, from major philanthropists to grassroots donors, is

already showing its eagerness to do its part during the pre-campaign period — with much more yet to

come.

The campaign will culminate on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sep. 10 and 11, with tens of thousands of

individual donors helping the organization reach its multimillion dollar goal so that they can meet their

annual budget demands.

To do your part, visit Charidy.com/Refuah or call 845.606.9222 and submit your donation.

Cholei Yisroel are counting on you! CLICK BELOW!

https://www.charidy.com/refuah