REFUAH HELPLINE MARKS 30 YEARS SINCE ITS
FOUNDING WITH HISTORIC CAMPAIGN —
WILL FEATURE INAUGURAL KAPITEL-A-DAY INITIATIVE
BY HUNDREDS OF RAISERS
It is hard to imagine a world without Refuah Helpline. Whenever a medical issue arises, Yidden know
where they can turn to, and on whom they can fully rely to guide and support them until they see a
refuah shleimah BEZ”H.
But it wasn’t always this way. 30 years ago, this modest mission was launched, one that has over the
years grown to become the extended family of every patient, moving heaven and earth to ensure the
best available care and standing beside them diligently until their ordeal is over BEZ”H.
This week, the organization is celebrating the 30-year milestone by recommitting itself further to Klal
Yisroel, and by inviting the community to step up and partake in its annual fundraising event towards
this mission — donating millions of dollars in support of these vital year-round efforts.
This year’s campaign will also see the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative uniting the many raisers in a
way that will go even further on behalf of Cholei Yisroel.
‘Kapitel-A-Day’ will see each raiser take upon themselves a perek in Tehillim that they will recite every
single day, and together see the entire Tehillim completed thousands of times throughout the year
ahead.
“We envision Kapitel-A-Day to become not just a vessel for yeshuos, but also unite our raisers in one
exclusive membership group, and have those close to them honor their participation with generous
donations,” a member of the Refuah Helplime Campaign Team shared with us.
The truth is that Tehillim has long been a part of how Refuah Helpline operates, with the case workers
and other staff complementing their far-reaching efforts with the power of tefilah. The organization has
always gone all the way for every patient — whether it’s a transfer or a transplant, an emergency
procedure or an experimental trial, or anything a patient may need — but truly powering impactful
results requires the one tool that our nation has always been able to rely on: tefilah.
The cost of Refuah Helpline’s unparalleled and unyielding devotion is great, and it is wholly dependent
on the community contributing their fair share. As one of the leading raisers told us, “this isn’t just
Refuah Helpline’s mission, it belongs to all of us!”
The campaign organizers report that the community, from major philanthropists to grassroots donors, is
already showing its eagerness to do its part during the pre-campaign period — with much more yet to
come.
The campaign will culminate on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sep. 10 and 11, with tens of thousands of
individual donors helping the organization reach its multimillion dollar goal so that they can meet their
annual budget demands.
To do your part, visit Charidy.com/Refuah or call 845.606.9222 and submit your donation.
Cholei Yisroel are counting on you! CLICK BELOW!