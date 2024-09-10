Palestinian Authority Pushing U.N. Resolution To Expel 500,000 Jews From Yehuda And Shomron

The Palestinian Authority is circulating a draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, calling on Israel to withdraw from Yehuda and Shomron and remove approximately 500,000 Israeli citizens living in the territory within six months. According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, the resolution cites a July 19 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and is expected to be brought to a vote next week.

The 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly is set to open on Sept. 10.

In addition to urging Israel’s withdrawal, the draft text calls on U.N. member states to impose sanctions on Israeli officials, including banning trade with Jewish businesses in Yehuda and Shomron and restricting weapons sales to Israel that could be used in the area.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, condemned the move and called on the 193-member General Assembly to reject the resolution. “Let it be clear: Nothing will stop nor deter Israel in its mission to bring back all the hostages and defeat Hamas,” Danon said, referencing the ongoing conflict with the terror group.

“If this resolution passes… it would be a reward for terrorism and a message to the world that the barbaric massacre of children, the rape of women, and the kidnapping of innocent civilians is a profitable move,” he added.

While the General Assembly often passes resolutions supported by the Palestinian Authority, especially with the backing of Arab and Muslim countries, these resolutions are non-binding.

The resolution draws on a July 19 advisory opinion from the ICJ, which deemed Israel’s 57-year presence in Yehuda and Shomron “unlawful” and called for the end of Israeli settlements. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the ruling, saying no “absurd” opinion could deny Israelis the right to live in their ancestral home.

Bafflingly, despite its ongoing efforts to pressure Israel through legal means, the Biden-Harris administration continues to push for the Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza after the current conflict ends.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)