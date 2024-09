Monsey Scoop regrets to inform you of the Sudden Petira of Reb Leibel Schwartz Z”L, he was 69 years old.

The Niftar Z”L was the owner of Electric Outlet in Spring Valley and previously owned the Lake House Hotel in the Catskills and Ramapo Plumbing in Monsey.

The Levaya will take place on Sunday afternoon at Rabbi Templer’s Shul 24 Crestview Terrace, Monsey at 1:00PM, followed by the kevurah at Monsey Beis Hachaim.