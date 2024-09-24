Mastering Maseches Beitzah With Oraysa Amud V’Chazarah

In just a few days, thousands of Lomdei Oraysa from around the globe will be celebrating the completion of Maseches Sukkah with the Oraysa Amud V’Chazarah program that has revolutionized the Torah world.



With its many practical sugyos relating to the mitzvos of the yom tov of Sukkos, the completion of Maseches Sukkah is truly a cause for celebration. Thousands of hours collectively spent toiling over this Masechta, with many people investing time into extra rounds of chazara are now coming to a culmination.

In what can only be described as ‘perfect timing’ orchestrated from Above, the Masechta is slated to end just a mere few weeks before Sukkos this year, meaning that Lomdei Oraysa will experience the Yom Tov on an entirely new level, with new vistas being opened up into the Mitzvos Hachag through learning the many sugyos pertaining to hilchos Sukkah and Arba Minim.

Success breeds success, Sukkah is yet another rung in the ladder, another brick in the edifice which is Talmud Bavli. Immediately following the final amud of Sukkah, Oraysa lomdim will begin the next step of the journey – Maseches Beitzah.

Beitzah is especially exciting because it is a the shortest of all the Masechtos that have been learnt by Lomdei Oraysa since the inception of the groundbreaking initiative almost 5 years ago, making its completion in just over 3 months an achievable and manageable goal. The timing of this Masechta also coincides beautifully with the calendar, being that the Masechta that deals with Hilchos Yom tov begins right before the Yom Tov season of Tishrei.

It is notable that many of the “original” lomdei Oraysa, who joined the program upon its launch almost five years ago, are still keeping up with the program, having completed Masechtos Berachos, through Yoma. This is a testament to how practical the program is and how it has made the goal of completing and thoroughly knowing entire Masechtos an attainable one.

Participants describe the immense satisfaction and sipuk hanefesh that they receive from the innovative program that calls for the studying of one Amud a day, 5 days a week, in a thorough manner. Each day, one new Amud is learned and yesterday’s Amud is reviewed, with Friday and Shabbos is dedicated to reviewing the two-and-a-half blatt learnt over the week. With this format, each Amud of Gemara is learned, understood, and mastered.

Scores of lomdim say that the program has changed their lives and raised the bar of their learning to new heights. Many others have joined Oraysa with each new Masechta, with new chaburos and shiurim forming in more and more locations and cities around the globe.

As one Lomed Oraysa succinctly put it, “Oraysa has literally rejuvenated my learning and granted me a level of enjoyment in a blatt Gemara that I haven’t felt since I was in Yeshiva. I am proud to say that I not only learned several Masechtos and reviewed them several times, I truly feel like I acquired them and know them well.”

Participants also have the option of taking an optional bi-monthly bechina, which is given every other Sunday on the five Blatt learned over the course of the past two weeks. The Mivchanei Oraysa bechina has become a valuable tool for testing one’s knowledge and promoting retention, motivating participants to do additional, pre-bechina reviews at the end of each two weeks.

It has become a common sight to see lomdim proudly bearing the highly popular “Yalkut Oraysa”. This booklet is a masterfully created work of marei mekomos, explanations, daily quizzes and halacha l’ma’aseh which are utilized as important aids to enhance the learning of thousands of avid Lomdei Oraysa. It is now found in batei medrash all over the world and has become an invaluable resource for so many.

Oraysa has helped organize shiurim, chaburos and chavrusos in dozens of communities across America, Canada, Eretz Yisroel, Europe, and beyond. Lomdei Oraysa know that wherever they find themselves in the world, they are more than likely to find an Oraysa chaburah to join for the day.

For anyone thinking of joining and becoming part of this tremendous Torah movement, the start of Masechtas Beitzah is a great time to get on board and benefit from all Oraysa has to offer. For anyone looking to acquire a Masechta and gain daily satisfaction and simcha in learning, Oraysa may just be the program you are looking for!

To join Oraysa for Maseches Beitzah head to https://www.oraysa.org/

For more information, or to set up or join a shiur or chaburah in your neighborhood, please contact Oraysa at 914.8.ORAYSA or email [email protected]

