What Eli Beer Calls His “Greatest Struggle in the History of United Hatzalah”

The decision he had to make on Simchas Torah

Early Simchas Torah morning, as alerts from down south began coming into United Hatzalah, Eli Beer convened an emergency meeting. His initial instinct was to send out a call to all of the volunteers to head south immediately.



Then VP of Operations Dov Maisel banged on the table. “Do you want to go to their homes and tell them that you sent their husbands to their deaths?”

“At first I pushed back, but then I realized he was right,” Beer relates. “We always say that our number one priority is our volunteers’ safety.”

None of them were sure what the right call was. “In the history of United Hatzalah, we had never had such a struggle.” At last, they decided: they would not force anyone to go, but would give all necessary backup support to those who chose to head to the affected areas.

On Simchas Torah, October 7th, over 1,700 United Hatzalah volunteers chose to rush down to the war zone. They chose to put their own lives at risk – and, in doing so, they saved thousands of lives.



